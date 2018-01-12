Brief power outage darkens CES tech, electronics show in Las Vegas

The digital economy’s big annual trade show, CES, suffered a brief, disruptive plunge into darkness on Wednesday because of a power outage the show’s organisers blamed on a glitch caused by heavy rains the day before in usually sunny Nevada. The irony of a partial blackout at a trade show dedicated to the latest electronic did not escape social or industry media. “Lights out at Does anyone have a battery pack?” wrote Endgadget, a news site.

Large swaths of the sprawling Convention Center lost power at about 11:15 am local time, shutting down brightly lit company booths and darkening rooms used by hundreds of journalists covering CES. Emergency lights stayed on, and backup batteries kept wireless internet connections functioning.