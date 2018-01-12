JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Technology

Moira Donegan created online list of men in media accused of misconduct
Business Standard

Brief power outage darkens CES tech, electronics show in Las Vegas

Large swaths of the sprawling Las Vegas Convention Center lost power at about 11:15 am local time

Reuters 

CES 2018
CES 2018

The digital economy’s big annual trade show, CES, suffered a brief, disruptive plunge into darkness on Wednesday because of a power outage the show’s organisers blamed on a glitch caused by heavy rains the day before in usually sunny Nevada. The irony of a partial blackout at a trade show dedicated to the latest electronic technology did not escape social or industry media. “Lights out at CES 2018. Does anyone have a battery pack?” wrote Endgadget, a technology news site.

Large swaths of the sprawling Las Vegas Convention Center lost power at about 11:15 am local time, shutting down brightly lit company booths and darkening rooms used by hundreds of journalists covering CES. Emergency lights stayed on, and backup batteries kept wireless internet connections functioning.

First Published: Fri, January 12 2018. 03:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements