Record-breaking British Bannister, the first man to run a mile in under four minutes, has died aged 88, his family announced on Sunday. "Sir Bannister, died peacefully in on 3rd March 2018, aged 88, surrounded by his family who were as loved by him, as he was loved by them," his family said. "He banked his treasure in the hearts of his friends," they added, in a statement published by the Press Association news agency. gained global sporting glory on May 6, 1954, when he ran a mile (1.6 kilometres) three minutes 59.4 seconds at the Iffley Road track in Half a century later, the celebrated Bannister's record by issuing a 50 pence coin showing an athlete's running legs against a stopwatch. But despite being famed for breaking the four-minute barrier, said he felt a greater sense of achievement winning gold at in Vancouver, beating his great rival in a race later dubbed the "Miracle Mile." . "I think that racing in and Commonwealths is more important than breaking records," said in 2014. " was the pinnacle of my career.

It is very difficult to break records during Olympic competition, but winning races was better than holding world records." The current one-mile record has since 1999 been held by Morocco's with a time of 3:43.13 secs. But Bannister's achievement has continued to inspire enthusiasts, with the shoes he wore to break the four-minute barrier selling for a record. The black-leather pair of shoes sold for 266,500 in September 2015 -- about $409,000 at the exchange rate at the time. By then was having trouble walking, let alone running, after revealing he was suffering from Parkinson's disease. The condition progressively damages part of the brain over time and is one was familiar with, even before he was first diagnosed a few years ago, from his lengthy career as "I am being well looked after and I don't intend to let it interfere -- as much as I can," he told the in 2014. "Just consider the alternatives -- that is the way I look at it," he added.

