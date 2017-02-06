British Council to give over Rs 8.3 cr scholarships to Indian students

The has announced the Great Scholarships- 2017 worth one million pounds as part of a campaign to attract Indian students.

"198 scholarships in subject areas ranging from art and design to engineering, law and management are on offer for students aspiring to study in the United Kingdom (UK)," (South India) Director Mei-kwei Barker told reporters On Monday.

A total of 29 undergraduate and 169 postgraduate scholarships will be provided in engineering, law, art and design and management.

"The provides the truly experience for students and presently five lakh overseas students are studying in the United Kingdom," she said.

The will host 'Study UK: Discover You' exhibition in Hyderabad on Tuesday for aspirants wanting to know more about opportunities in the UK, she said.

The visitors will get an opportunity to directly talk to representatives from over 20 universities and get all their questions answered on course choices, visas, applications, scholarships and more.

The has also launched a mobile app- Study Discover You Exhibition 2017- in which will help students and parents plan their visit to the exhibitions effectively, she said.

Reacting to a query on the issue of recognition of the UK's one-year Master's programme in India, Barker said, "In the UK, the courses are more intense. That course is recognised across the world. We are in contact with them to try to work through the Indian government. But, it is recognised across the world and it is recognised in private industry.