British footballer Wayne Rooney charged with drink-driving offence

striker has been charged with drink-driving, British police said today.

Rooney, England's all-time record goalscorer and former captain, was stopped by police near his home in Cheshire, northwest England, in the early hours of Friday.

"The man was arrested shortly after 2.00 am (0100GMT) today, Friday 1 September, after officers stopped a black VW Beetle," said a police statement.

Police said 31-year-old Rooney "has since been charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit."

Rooney had been released on bail and is due to appear at Stockport Magistrates' Court on September 18.

He was seen posing in a selfie with cricketer in a bar in the upmarket town of Alderley Edge, near his home, on Thursday, August 31.

McIver shared the photo of the pair in the on Instagram at around 10:00 pm (2100 GMT) that day with the comment: " Break #legend".

Rooney announced his retirement from last week, having scored 53 goals in 119 appearances.

He made his decision despite England manager Gareth Southgate offering to recall him for the qualifier against Malta on Friday.

Rooney re-joined boyhood club in the pre-season after a successful 13-year spell at Premier League rivals Manchester United.

He has seemed rejuvenated by the move to the Liverpool-based club and scored in his first two Premier League games of the 2017/18 campaign, a 1-0 win over Stoke City and a 1-1 draw with Manchester City.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)