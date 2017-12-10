JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

Amid crisis, Japan, US, South Korea to hold missile tracking drill
Business Standard

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson meets Iran's President

Johnson met with Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of Iran's nuclear program, earlier Sunday

AP | PTI  |  Tehran 

Boris Johnson, Hassan Rouhani
Boris Johnson with Iran's President Hassan Rouhani. Photo: Reuters

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has met with President Hassan Rouhani on the second of his two-day visit to Iran.

No details of today's meeting were immediately available. He had been expected to discuss the fate of detained dual national, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who is serving a five- year prison sentence for allegedly plotting against Iran's government.


Her husband says she faces trial on new charges Sunday that carry the possibility of an additional 16-years imprisonment, but Iranian judiciary spokesman Gholamhosein Mohseni Ejehi said last month that her verdict has been finalised.

London is considering repaying Tehran some 400 million pounds from a pre-1979 arms deal. Both sides say the money isn't related to Zaghari-Ratcliffe.

Johnson met with Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of Iran's nuclear program, earlier Sunday.

First Published: Sun, December 10 2017. 16:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements