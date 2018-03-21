JUST IN
Cambridge Analytica's board suspends CEO Alexander Nix amid anquiry
British PM says govt has no current contacts with Cambridge Analytica

She said she was not aware of any current contracts between the government and Cambridge Analytica or its parent group

British Prime minister Theresa May on Wednesday backed an investigation into Cambridge Analytica, the consultancy at the heart of a storm over the use of Facebook data. "What we have seen in Cambridge Analytica, the allegations are clearly very concerning, it is absolutely right that they should be properly investigated," May told parliament. She said she was not aware of any current contracts between the government and Cambridge Analytica or its parent group.
