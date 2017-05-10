British PM Theresa May faces flak on Twitter for making sexist remark

May had said that her husband handled 'traditional boy jobs' in BBC interview on Tuesday

Prime Minister on Wednesday faced flak for making what has been labelled as a "sexist" remark by users during a television interview in which she said her husband handled "traditional boy jobs" at home.



In her first television interview alongside husband Philip May on Tuesday, 60-year-old May light-heartedly told the BBC that "there's boy jobs and girls jobs."



But many TV viewers took to soon after to express outrage.



Asked by the host if his wife was a tough negotiator, Philip, 59, said, "Well, there's give and take in every marriage. I get to decide when I take the bins out. Not if I take them out."



Theresa jumped in and said, "There's boy jobs and girls jobs, you see."



"I definitely do the bins. I do the traditional boy jobs, by and large," her husband added.



Scottish Labour party leader Kezia Dugdale went online to say, "The Prime Minister tells the country there are 'boy jobs and girl jobs' at home - I despair."



