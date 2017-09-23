British PM Theresa May proposes two-year transition period after Brexit

Prime Minister Theresa May
on Friday outlined plans for a transition period of around two years after Brexit
during which Britain
would continue paying into the EU
budget and accessing EU
markets.
Delivering a speech in Florence, May said there would also be a continuation of European Union
free movement rules during this "implementation period", although EU
citizens would be required to register.
Preparations necessary for Britain
to adjust to a new relationship with the EU
after Brexit
"point to an implementation period of around two years," she said.
On payments, the British leader added: "I do not want our partners to fear that they will need to pay more or receive less over the remainder of the current budget plan as a result of our decision to leave.” "The UK
will honour commitments we have made during the period of our membership," she said.
Britain
voted to leave the European Union
in a referendum last year and is expected to leave the bloc in March 2019.
The current EU
budget goes until 2020 and Britain
pays around €10 billion into the budget every year.
May also made an apparent concession on the rights of EU
nationals living in Britain
after Brexit, which EU
officials have said should come under the jurisdiction of the Court of Justice of the European Union.
"I want to incorporate our agreement fully into UK
law and make sure the UK
courts can refer directly to it," she said, referring to the Brexit
deal.
"Where there is uncertainty around underlying EU
law, I want the UK
courts to be able to take into account the judgments of the European Court of Justice
with a view to ensuring consistent interpretation."
May also said that it was "in all of our interests for our negotiations to succeed".
"If we were to fail, or be divided, the only beneficiaries would be those who reject our values and oppose our interests," she said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU