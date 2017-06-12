British PM unveils her new Cabinet

May had already confirmed on Friday, soon after the general election results were confirmed

May had already confirmed on Friday, soon after the general election results were confirmed

on Sunday appointed her close ally Damian Green as her first secretary of state while Priti Patel remained the senior-most Indian-origin Cabinet minister as the embattled British premier unveiled her new Cabinet after shock election results forced her to form a



Patel holds on to her position as the senior-most Indian-origin Cabinet minister and will remain in charge as the Secretary of State for development in the new government.



The prime minister had already confirmed on Friday, soon after the general election results were confirmed, that five of her top-most Cabinet posts will remain unchanged — including Philip Hammond as chancellor of the exchequer, Amber Rudd as home secretary, Boris Johnson as foreign secretary, David Davis as Brexit secretary and Michael Fallon in charge of the ministry of defence.



PTI