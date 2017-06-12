TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

May seeks deal to cling to power
Business Standard

British PM unveils her new Cabinet

May had already confirmed on Friday, soon after the general election results were confirmed

PTI 

Theresa May
Theresa May

Theresa May on Sunday appointed her close ally Damian Green as her first secretary of state while Priti Patel remained the senior-most Indian-origin Cabinet minister as the embattled British premier unveiled her new Cabinet after shock election results forced her to form a minority government.
 
Patel holds on to her position as the senior-most Indian-origin Cabinet minister and will remain in charge as the Secretary of State for international development in the new government.


 
The prime minister had already confirmed on Friday, soon after the general election results were confirmed, that five of her top-most Cabinet posts will remain unchanged — including Philip Hammond as chancellor of the exchequer, Amber Rudd as home secretary, Boris Johnson as foreign secretary, David Davis as Brexit secretary and Michael Fallon in charge of the ministry of defence.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

British PM unveils her new Cabinet

May had already confirmed on Friday, soon after the general election results were confirmed

May had already confirmed on Friday, soon after the general election results were confirmed Theresa May on Sunday appointed her close ally Damian Green as her first secretary of state while Priti Patel remained the senior-most Indian-origin Cabinet minister as the embattled British premier unveiled her new Cabinet after shock election results forced her to form a minority government.
 
Patel holds on to her position as the senior-most Indian-origin Cabinet minister and will remain in charge as the Secretary of State for international development in the new government.
 
The prime minister had already confirmed on Friday, soon after the general election results were confirmed, that five of her top-most Cabinet posts will remain unchanged — including Philip Hammond as chancellor of the exchequer, Amber Rudd as home secretary, Boris Johnson as foreign secretary, David Davis as Brexit secretary and Michael Fallon in charge of the ministry of defence.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

British PM unveils her new Cabinet

May had already confirmed on Friday, soon after the general election results were confirmed

Theresa May on Sunday appointed her close ally Damian Green as her first secretary of state while Priti Patel remained the senior-most Indian-origin Cabinet minister as the embattled British premier unveiled her new Cabinet after shock election results forced her to form a minority government.
 
Patel holds on to her position as the senior-most Indian-origin Cabinet minister and will remain in charge as the Secretary of State for international development in the new government.
 
The prime minister had already confirmed on Friday, soon after the general election results were confirmed, that five of her top-most Cabinet posts will remain unchanged — including Philip Hammond as chancellor of the exchequer, Amber Rudd as home secretary, Boris Johnson as foreign secretary, David Davis as Brexit secretary and Michael Fallon in charge of the ministry of defence.

image
Business Standard
177 22