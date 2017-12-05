Broadcom launches 11-nominee slate for Qualcomm board

Chipmaker Broadcom
made its first formal move toward a hostile bid to take over Qualcomm
on Monday, laying out a slate of 11 nominees it wants to put on the board of the US semiconductor firm.
Shares of both companies
fell as Qualcomm
confirmed receiving the list, saying Broadcom’s action was a “blatant attempt to seize control of the Qualcomm
board in order to advance Broadcom’s acquisition agenda.”
Qualcomm
last month rejected Broadcom’s $103 billion cash-and-stock bid, saying it dramatically undervalued the company, a line it repeated in Monday’s statement.
Shareholders will be able to vote for or against the Broadcom
nominees at an annual meeting on March 6.
The list of nine men and two women included a former president of the mobile networks business group of Nokia and the former director and chairman of the board of Dialog Semiconductor Plc. “We have heard from many Qualcomm
stockholders who have expressed their desire for Qualcomm
to engage with us,” Broadcom
Chief Executive Hock Tan said in a statement on Monday.
“We have repeatedly attempted to engage with Qualcomm, and despite stockholder and customer support for the transaction, Qualcomm
has ignored those opportunities. The nominations give ... stockholders an opportunity to voice their disappointment.” The slate will be heavily scrutinized, because the nominees will not just be asked to put Qualcomm
up for sale, but will have to oversee the company until a deal with Broadcom
closes.
“These nominees are inherently conflicted given Broadcom’s desire to acquire Qualcomm
in a manner that dramatically undervalues Qualcomm
to Broadcom’s benefit,” Qualcomm
said. Reuters reported on Sunday that Broadcom
would unveil the nominees on Monday and that private equity firm Silver Lake, an investor in Broadcom, helped with the effort to recruit the nominees.
