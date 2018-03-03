Bud Light, Apple Macs caught up in tariff plan

President says his proposed aluminum and steel tariffs are about putting America first, but they may affect all kinds of products people in the US consume or use daily — from to Kisses to Mac computers. While the metal levies would hit the automobile and aerospace industries hardest, they have ramifications for a wide range of businesses, including items consumers purchase significantly more frequently.

Beer, soft drinks, candy, canned soup and even pharmaceuticals rely on aluminum for cans, wrappers and blister packs, and many electronics include the metal. Containers and packaging make up about 18 per cent of aluminum consumption in the US, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Higher costs would force the companies that make those products to cut jobs and increase prices for shoppers, according to Matthew Shay, chief executive officer of the National Retail Federation.