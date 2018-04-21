Canada Goose was a warm and shapeless coat, now it is hot fashion

Not long ago, I dashed off a quick email to Mickey Drexler, the former chief executive of J Crew and perhaps the greatest merchant of his generation, to ask him if he had any thoughts about why Goose had become so popular.



You know the I mean, don’t you? Those big winter coats, usually black or blue, with the circular red, white and blue arm badges that say “ Goose Program." The ones that cost upwards of $1,000. In New York, you see them everywhere, even now in April, with weather still nippy but hardly cold enough to require gear.



“Don’t know much,” he replied a few seconds later. “Other than very hot!” I’d been curious about Goose ever since I’d started seeing the in New York about three years ago. I didn’t really understand why they had become so ubiquitous.



Not only were they ridiculously expensive, but you couldn’t really call them stylish either.

The Italian company Moncler SpA, which competes with Goose, also makes expensive winter wear. But many of its styles are designed to look good as they keep you warm. By contrast, Goose’s basic are bulky, almost shapeless.



While they may be perfect for Antarctica, the seem a bit over-the-top for the US Northeast. I asked the company for a loaner this winter so I could better understand their appeal, but it didn’t really help. Although I certainly liked wearing it on the very coldest days, I found it almost too warm. Whenever I wore one in the subway, I emerged drenched in sweat.



When I spoke to Dani Reiss, Goose’s 44-year-old chief executive and the grandson of its founder, the word he kept using to explain why the brand was so hot was “authenticity.”



“Authenticity is everything for us,” he said. “We’ve never believed in fancy ad campaigns. They are not authentic.”

Well, maybe. But as I began to learn about the company, I discovered that Reiss may not use fancy ad campaigns, but he’s one heck of a marketer just the same.



Goose Holdings Inc. — its original name was Metro Sportswear Ltd. — was founded by Sam Tick in Toronto in 1957.



The company didn’t really find its niche until the 1980s, when Reiss’s father and Tick’s son-in-law, David Reiss, created a parka built specifically to keep scientists warm at McMurdo Station in Antarctica. (His key innovation was a special down filling machine he invented.) In 1982, the company scored its first marketing coup, when Laurie Skreslet wore a custom-made Goose parka en route to becaming the first Canadian to reach the summit of Mt. Everest.



By the time Dani Reiss became CEO in 2001, at the age of 28, the company was in the process of conquering its second niche market: Hollywood.

“With pockets to store gear, scripts and other essentials, and warmth that’s designed to endure the chill of long production days,” (as Goose says on its website) film crews began using it when they had to do a shoot in cold weather.

Reiss took the next obvious step: product placement. “Manchester by the Sea,” “X-Men 2,” “Money Monsters” — actors in all those movies have worn

Goose

What seems to have set Reiss apart from his father and grandfather was his ambition. “When I started with the company in 1997,” he told me, “I thought I would use the job to make some quick cash and then travel and write.” Instead, he became smitten with the his predecessors had created — and determined to make them better known.



His father and grandfather had built a company that made high-performance gear for small groups for whom such were not a luxury but a necessity. Reiss decided he wanted to sell Goose to people for whom it was not a necessity but a luxury.



He began building the brand in Europe, starting with Stockholm, a city that can be chilly in the winter. It was almost all word of mouth. Because Goose still had limited manufacturing capacity, there were often shortages, which Reiss soon realised was an odd sort of blessing: it made customers want the product all the more. On more than one occasion, people lined up to get a coat, knowing that a new shipment had just arrived. Suddenly, spending $1,000 on a winter coat didn’t seem any more outrageous than spending $1,000 on an



That logo on the sleeve was part of it too. Reiss says that people are forever approaching him to say that they noticed a Goose logo for the first time the other day. “Now I see it everywhere,” they say. “What the hell?”



The key modern moment, though, came when Reiss realised that turbocharging the company’s growth would require a big infusion of capital. So in 2013, he sold a majority stake to Bain Capital Private Equity, which allowed him to expand the company’s manufacturing facilities in Winnipeg and Toronto, among other things.