Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, UK PM Theresa May vow to counter radicalisation

In a telephonic conversation, May offered her condolences over the Quebec incident

IANS  |  Ottawa 

UK PM Theresa May

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his British counterpart Theresa May have vowed to counter all forms of radicalisation, the media reported.

In a telephonic conversation on Saturday, May offered her condolences over the tragic shooting at a mosque in Quebec on January 29 that killed six people, according to the Canadian Prime Minister's Office.

"They agreed on the importance of working to tackle violent extremism in our societies," Xinhua news agency reported citing the office as saying.

The two prime ministers also reaffirmed their shared commitment to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), the G7 and the G20.

They discussed their commitment to promoting progressive free trade and investment, including the timely ratification and implementation of the Canada-EU Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), the office said.

