Car hits crowd at Brazil's Copacabana promenade, injuring 11

According to firefighters, one of the victims of the accident was seriously hurt

AFP/PTI  |  Rio De Janeiro 

car accident
Representative Image

A car ploughed into a crowd on Rio de Janerio's tourist-packed Copacabana promenade on Friday, injuring 11 people, Brazilian police said. "A person lost control of his vehicle... running over at least 11 people", a Rio military police spokesman told AFP, adding that initial information did not suggest it was an intentional attack. According to firefighters, one of the victims of the accident was seriously hurt.

First Published: Fri, January 19 2018. 09:40 IST

