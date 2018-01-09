Celgene to acquire Impact Biomedicines for up to $7 billion

US
biotech pharmaceutical firm Celgene
said on Sunday that it had agreed to acquire Impact Biomedicines for as much as $7 billion, subject to certain milestones associated with regulatory hurdles and sales performance.
Celgene
is interested in Impact Biomedicines’ fedratinib, a kinase inhibitor that has shown promise as a potential treatment for a type of blood cancer
called myelofibrosis, according to a statement put out jointly by both companies.
“Myelofibrosis is a disease with high unmet medical need as the number of patients who are ineligible for or become resistant to existing therapy continues to increase,” said Nadim Ahmed, Celgene’s president of hematology and oncology. “(Fedratinib) provides strategic options for us
to build leadership in this disease.”
The deal is structured in three parts, with Celgene
paying $1.1 billion in cash upfront for the San Diego-based company. Celgene
will pay an additional $1.4 billion, depending on the receipt of US
Food and Drug Administration milestone approvals. Finally, Celgene
will make payments depending on sales, with a maximum of $4.5 billion due if annual net sales of Impact’s treatments exceed $5 billion. Celgene
is a bio-technology company based in Summit, New Jersey that specializes in treatments for multiple myeloma.
