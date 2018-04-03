Centrum to divest stake in money exchange business to EBIX Inc for Rs 12 bn

India's Capital Ltd said on Tuesday its parent Group had agreed to sell its money exchange business, Direct, to U.S.-based Inc for about 12 billion rupees ($184.6 million).

The entire Direct team and assets will be transferred to and will become a part of the Atlanta-based company's financial exchange business EbixCash, Capital said in a statement.

Consolidation and margin pressures are expected to be major disruptors in the money exchange business and has right technological capabilities to make an ideal home for Direct, said Jaspal Bindra, executive chairman, Group.

The sale follows Centrum's divestment of an 18.5 percent stake in the Direct to a group of private equity investors in 2017.

Direct, a major airport forex player with presence at 24 Indian airports, handled transactions worth 100 billion rupees in 2017-18 and has a customer base of over 3 million as on date, the company said.

Shares of Capital rose as much as 10.5 percent in market, which was up 0.12 percent.