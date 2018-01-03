CEOs meet irrelevant for this fund manager who invests in 'hated' stocks

Reading brokerage research and meeting chief executive officers are a waste of time for this fund manager.

Both are unlikely to provide any useful information to beat the market, according to Kurt Kara, head of value equities at Copenhagen-based

“The best research is the one you generate internally,” Kara said in a phone interview. “We want to create our own mindset, logic and reasoning.”







For the Value Aktier fund, that philosophy has paid off in a 16 percent return on average in the past five years. That’s better than 95 percent of its peers, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Kara and his team members, Ulrik Jensen and Rasmus Quist Pedersen, use three steps in their investment process. The first is a scoring system of 20,000 lines of code that Kara programmed himself. It looks at 6,000 to 7,000 stocks globally, scoring them on about 150 metrics based on fundamentals and valuation. What comes out on top is then culled based on the probability of accounting fraud, internal rate of return and the efficiency of the CEO. The final step is making a decision to invest.

“We combine our knowledge with the machine’s knowledge,” said Kara, who oversees $5.5 billion. “That’s a better approach than just filtering stocks using screens and just buying cheaply because we’re value investors.”

The fund, which started in 2005, holds 25 to 35 stocks to give it enough diversification, according to Kara, who previously worked at Danske Bank. The biggest holdings are MTU Aero Engines AG, , and , which the fund bought three to four months ago.

“General Motors is still very undervalued and the antithesis of Tesla,” he said. “And they have a female CEO, which is quite rare. If you can make it as a CEO, i.e. as a woman, when Caucasian males are over represented as CEO’s and in boardrooms etc..., it’s probably because you are doing a very good job."

As money has piled into the so-called disruptive tech companies, Kara right now sees opportunity in the “hated” stocks, that are perceived as being “covered by dust”, such as railway and trading companies. The fund doesn’t hold , , Facebook, Inc. or Amazon.com, Inc., mainly due to overvaluation.

“The biggest risk right now is related to the disruptive stocks,” he said. “People have put too much of a price tag on these stocks and as well. isn’t an isolated phenomenon. It’s happening at the same time as disruptive technology companies’ share prices go through the roof.”