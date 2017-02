CEO of 16 companies, including Boeing Co, and Co, have urged the to pass a tax code rewrite, including a controversial border tax. In a letter to Republican and Democratic leadership on Tuesday, they said a proposed border adjustment tax would make US-manufactured products more competitive abroad and at home by making imported goods face the same level of taxation. It was the latest move in a back-and-forth lobbying effort from over changes to the tax code. Speaker Paul Ryan has proposed lowering the corporate income tax to 20 per cent from 35 per cent, imposing a 20 percent tax on imports.