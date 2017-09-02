Hundreds of chief executives and business leaders in the US have signed a letter urging President not to scrap a programme known as “Dreamers” that prevents the deportation of young people brought to the country illegally.

The said this week that it was still reviewing Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, which was adopted when was in office. About 800,000 immigrants who came to the US illegally as children have received renewable, two-year work permits under the programme and are protected from deportation under its provisions.

“Dreamers are vital to the future of our companies and our economy,” Apple CEO Tim Cook, Amazon.com CEO Jeff Bezos and other executives said in the letter, which was posted on a website late Thursday in the US, “With them, we grow and create jobs. They are part of why we will continue to have a global competitive advantage.”

The open letter, signed by more than 350 executives, signals how top executives in the US are feeling bolder about confronting the president. last month disbanded two business advisory councils after from Intel to Merck & Co stepped down in protest of his handling of the riots in Charlottesville, Warren Buffett, as well as General Motors’s Mary Barra, were among the executives who signed the letter, with many issuing separate statements on company websites and social media.

“We care deeply about the Dreamers who work at and fully support them,” Microsoft’s wrote in a message posted on LinkedIn. “There is no question in my mind that a priority must be to create more jobs and opportunity for every American citizen. On top of this, smart can help our economic growth and global competitiveness.”

Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg said “these young people represent the future of our country and our economy,” adding in his Facebook posting that “we need a government that protects Dreamers.”

is facing pressure to act after 10 states threatened a legal challenge if the programme continued beyond September 5. Homeland Security Advisor Tom Bossert told reporters on Thursday that the administration is still reviewing the policy and that no decision was ready to be announced. Vice President said is giving the matter “careful consideration” before making a decision.

On the campaign trail, declared the programme unconstitutional, but he softened his view considerably after taking office. His administration has continued to follow the Obama policy, granting new permits to thousands of applicants since January.

“We’re gonna show great heart,” said in a February news conference, calling participants in DACA “incredible kids.”

Bloomberg