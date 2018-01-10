CES 2018: From Kodak cryptocurrency to HTC Vive Pro, know everything here

The (CES) is one the biggest and the most crucial event that takes place in Las Vegas at the beginning of every year. The week-long event is a mecca for the industry where companies make announcements, showcase upcoming products and share industry insights that set the tone for the rest of the year. The 2018 edition of CES saw some major announcements -- from imaging expert Kodak’s plans to mine its own cryptocurrency KodakCoin to the use of Synaptics under the screen fingerprint scanner by Vivo. Here are some of the interesting announcement made at CES 2018: HTC Vive Pro with wireless adaptor A market leader in the standalone virtual reality headset segment, the Vive VR headset from the stable of Taiwan-based HTC gets a new upgrade that makes it much more powerful. The new Vive Pro gets higher resolution OLED screen, improved audio with dedicated amplifiers, greater comfort, wireless freedom and immersive content discovery. Other improvements include dual microphones with active noise cancellation and dual front-facing cameras designed to empower developer creativity. KodakCoin To help photographers control their image rights, the US-based imaging firm said at that the company is creating a blockchain-based software that will crawl the web for images that have been used without permission. The company also shared the plans of mining its own bitcoins at its headquarter using bitcoin mining rigs. The company is teaming up with London-based Wenn Media Group to carry out the initial coin offering (ICO). Vivo in-display fingerprint smartphone The China-based smartphone manufacturer Vivo first-showcased the concept of under the display fingerprint scanner prototype last year. The fingerprint scanner is created by Synaptics and is compatible with Qualcomm powered smartphones.

At the CES 2018, Vivo confirmed that the company would be the first smartphone maker to bring the smartphone with in-display fingerprint scanner.