CES 2018: From Kodak cryptocurrency to HTC Vive Pro, know everything here

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is one the biggest and the most crucial technology event that takes place in Las Vegas at the beginning of every year. The week-long event is a mecca for the technology industry where companies make announcements, showcase upcoming products and share industry insights that set the tone for the rest of the year. The 2018 edition of CES saw some major announcements -- from imaging expert Kodak’s plans to mine its own cryptocurrency KodakCoin to the use of Synaptics under the screen fingerprint scanner by Vivo. Here are some of the interesting announcement made at CES 2018: HTC Vive Pro with wireless adaptor A market leader in the standalone virtual reality headset segment, the Vive VR headset from the stable of Taiwan-based HTC gets a new upgrade that makes it much more powerful. The new Vive Pro gets higher resolution OLED screen, improved audio with dedicated amplifiers, greater comfort, wireless freedom and immersive content discovery. Other improvements include dual microphones with active noise cancellation and dual front-facing cameras designed to empower developer creativity. KodakCoin To help photographers control their image rights, the US-based imaging firm Kodak said at CES 2018 that the company is creating a blockchain-based software that will crawl the web for images that have been used without permission. The company also shared the plans of mining its own bitcoins at its headquarter using bitcoin mining rigs. The company is teaming up with London-based Wenn Media Group to carry out the initial coin offering (ICO). Vivo in-display fingerprint smartphone The China-based smartphone manufacturer Vivo first-showcased the concept of under the display fingerprint scanner prototype last year. The fingerprint scanner is created by Synaptics and is compatible with Qualcomm powered smartphones.
At the CES 2018, Vivo confirmed that the company would be the first smartphone maker to bring the smartphone with in-display fingerprint scanner.Qualcomm Smart Speakers While the smart speakers market is largely taken over by the likes of Amazon Alexa and Google Home, the latest entry in to the smart speaker by chipset manufacturer Qualcomm in partnership with Microsoft might change the market outlook this year. The Qualcomm smart speaker or ‘Smart Audio platform’ features Cortana, an artificial-intelligence based personal assistant developed by Microsoft. The speaker is scheduled to release in the first half of 2018. Intel 8th Gen Core Processor In a first, the new 8th Gen Core Processors from the stable of Intel would use AMD Radeon RX Vega M graphics. The new processor features three parts -- the Intel Core Kaby Lake-G series CPU, the AMD GPU and 4GB HBM2 VRAM. All these three parts are now packed together into a 1.7mm thick chip. The 8th generation Intel Core processors are designed for use within integrated systems such as notebooks, all-in-one desktops etc. Nvidia Gaming Monitor Photo: GSMArena Nvidia has announced a 65-inch gaming monitors with 120Hz refresh rate, 4K resolution and HDR with Nvidia's G-SYNC technology and on top everything that makes it a haven for gamers community. Also, with Android TV built-in you can watch content such as Netflix or YouTube directly on the monitor without connecting it to anything. The displays also come bundled with a wireless remote and game controller that supports Google Assistant. These displays are being made in partnership with Acer, ASUS and HP as of now.
