Change unlikely in balance sheet normalisation plan

Good afternoon. At our meeting that concluded earlier today, my colleagues and I on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 1 to 1.25 per cent. This accommodative policy should support some further strengthening in the job market and return to two percent inflation consistent with our statutory objectives. We also decided that in October, we will begin the balance sheet normalisation programme that we outlined in June. This programme will reduce our securities holdings in a gradual and predictable manner. As we ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?