China: 12 school children injured in knife attack

Attacks by disgruntled people targeting kindergarten schools have become common in China

Press Trust of India  |  Beijing 

At least 12 school children were injured today when a man with a knife attacked them at a kindergarten in China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

The man slashed the children with a kitchen knife after entering the Xiaocongzai kindergarten in Youyi Township, Pingxiang City local police said.

The suspect claimed he was at the kindergarten to pick up his child, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Three seriously injured children have been sent to a hospital in Nanning, the regional capital, for treatment.

The suspect is in police custody.

Social revenge attacks by disgruntled people targeting kindergarten schools have become common in China.

