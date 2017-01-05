China: 12 school children injured in knife attack

At least 12 were injured today when a man with a attacked them at a kindergarten in China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

The man slashed the with a kitchen after entering the Xiaocongzai kindergarten in Youyi Township, Pingxiang City local police said.

The suspect claimed he was at the kindergarten to pick up his child, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Three seriously injured have been sent to a hospital in Nanning, the regional capital, for treatment.

The suspect is in police custody.

Social revenge attacks by disgruntled people targeting kindergarten schools have become common in China.