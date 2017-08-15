China announces $1 million assistance for flood-hit Nepal

today announced $1 million assistance to flood-hit Nepal as the country's Vice held talks with his Nepalese counterpart on ways to enhance bilateral ties.

Wang made the announcement during the Nepal- Deputy Prime Minister-level meeting he jointly chaired with Nepal's Deputy Prime Minister Bijay Kumar Gachchhadar.

Another Deputy Prime Minister Krishna Bahadur Mahara, Health Minister Girirajmani Pokharel, secretaries of Nepal's ministries of finance, health and tourism and chiefs of Nepal's Investment Board, National Planning Commission and National Reconstruction Authority also took part in the meeting.

Over 90 people have been killed in rain-triggered and landslides in Nepal with over six million people affected by natural calamity.

Meanwhile, the reconstruction of the historic nine-storey palace at the Hanuman Dhoka Durbar Square -- a world heritage site -- that was damaged two years ago in a devastating earthquake -- began today with Mahara and Wang jointly inaugurating the re-bulding works of the 17th century structure.

The reconstruction effort is being undertaken with economic and technical support from the Chinese government.

The Chinese government will complete the reconstruction of the palace in five years at a cost of Rs 150 million, Bhesh Narayan Dahal, chief of Archaeology Department, said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)