China begins building 3rd aircraft carrier; to be deployed in Indian Ocean

China
launched its first aircraft carrier
in 2014 which is a refitted vessel of the hull of a former Soviet ship.
Last April, China
launched its first indigenously-built aircraft carrier
which is being fitted with equipment. It had already announced plans to build a third one earlier. The second aircraft carrier
is expected to be launched this year.
The Shanghai
shipyard is still working on the third aircraft carrier's hull, which is expected to take about two years, the Post
reported.
"Building the new carrier will be more complicated and challenging than the other two ships," it quoted a PLA official as saying.
China
has been trying to build up a blue-water navy
giving precedence to its navy
as it looks to expand its influence globally.
China
has also designed an aircraft to operate from the deck of the carrier and is currently training pilots.
Sources said it is too early to say when the third vessel would be launched, but China
plans to have four aircraft carrier
battle groups in service by 2030, the Post
report quoted naval experts as saying.
Also state-run Xinhua news agency
reported that China
is building a new type of destroyer
for its navy
equipped with modern defence, anti-missile, anti-ship and anti-submarine weapons.
The new destroyer
is expected to be in service soon and its future missions might include assignments to the South China
Sea and Indian Ocean, state-run Global Times
reported.
Construction of the destroyer
has focused on improving the ship's fighting capability, a military representative, Leng Jun, was quoted as saying in the report.
After soliciting opinions from military officers and soldiers, designers changed the original plan for helicopters on the warship, increasing the height of the cabins to improve the passing efficiency, said a report by the PLA Daily, the official organ of the Chinese military.
A new welding technique was explored and used in building the outer hull, which was made of a new type of material, the report said.
To provide a more comfortable environment for soldiers on the ship, workers used new materials to protect against shock and noise and increased ventilation equipment
in the destroyer's living cabins.
The vessel will have to undergo planned testing, including equipment operation, berthing and sailing, before it is commissioned for use, it said.
