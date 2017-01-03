China central bank injects $124.9 billion in Dec, up 13% from Nov

China's central injected a total of 868.75 billion ($124.90 billion) via short- and medium-term liquidity tools in December, its data showed on Tuesday, as it continues to support credit expansion and the economy.

December liquidity injections were up 13.2 percent from November, according to Reuters' calculations based on central data.

The People's of said in a statement on its website that it lent 733 billion to financial institutions via its medium-term lending facility (MLF) in December.

The lent 358 billion for six months and 375 billion for one year.

Outstanding was 3.457 trillion at the end of December compared with 2.736 trillion at the end of November, implying a net injection of 721.5 billion yuan.

The PBOC said it also extended 135.75 billion of loans to local financial institutions in December via its standing lending facility (SLF).

The total outstanding amount of SLF loans was 129.01 billion at the end of December, compared with 27.81 billion at the end of November, implying a net injection of 101.2 billion yuan.

The People's of uses the SLF and the medium-term lending facility as tools for managing short- and medium-term liquidity in the country's banking system.

China's pledged supplementary lending (PSL) facility stood at 2.053 trillion at the end of December, compared with 2.011 trillion at the end of November, the central said.

The PSL programme, initiated in 2014, is designed to help the central better target medium-term lending rates while boosting liquidity to specific sectors by offering low-cost loans to selected banks.