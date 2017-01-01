China considering strong measures to contain Taiwan, say sources

China’s military has become alarmed by what it sees as President-elect Donald Trump’s support of and is considering strong measures to prevent the island from moving toward independence, sources with ties to senior military officers said.



Three sources said one possibility being considered was conducting war games near the self-ruled island that considers as a breakaway province. Another was a series of economic measures to cripple Taiwan.



It was not clear whether any decisions had been taken, but the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the issue had become a hot topic within the upper echelons of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in recent weeks.



Trump, due to take office on January 20, angered Beijing this month by speaking to Taiwan’s president by telephone, breaking decades of precedent and casting doubt on his incoming administration’s commitment to Beijing’s “one China” policy. Beijing fears this could embolden supporters of independence in Taiwan.



“If Trump challenges ‘one China’ after becoming president, this would cross our red line,” said another source, who has ties to China’s leadership.



China’s defence ministry declined to comment. An official at the ministry’s news department said China’s position was clearly laid out in the 2005 Anti-Secession Law, which authorises the use of force against in the event judges it to have seceded.



Asked about any possible aggressive moves from China, defence ministry spokesman Chen Chung-shi said: “We are fully prepared, and plan for the worst while preparing for the best.”



claims self-ruled as its sacred and inviolable territory and is deeply suspicious of President Tsai Ing-wen, whose ruling Democratic Progressive Party espouses the island’s independence. Tsai, who took power this year, says she wants to maintain peace with China, but is unconvinced.



Tsai said on Saturday that will be “calm” when facing issues to do with China, but uncertainties next year will test the self-ruled island and its national security team.



Beijing has also been angered by a trip planned by Tsai in January to Latin America in which she will transit through Houston and San Francisco. has urged the United States to block the stopovers. Chinese officials have blamed for creating trouble rather than Trump, and many of them believe he will be more accommodating to once in office.



“We’re ready. If wants to make trouble so can we. Let’s hit them hard,” said an official in Beijing who meets regularly with China’s most senior military officers, including those who work directly with President Xi Jinping.



“We can hold exercises close to Taiwan, and show them the damage we could cause. will have to give in then,” the official added, citing a recent conversation with one of the military officers.



The United States is bound by law to provide with the means to defend itself, but it’s unclear if the United States would send troops in the event of war between and Taiwan.







Ben Blanchard & Benjamin Kang Lim