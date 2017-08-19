China curbs Hollywood deals, but greenlights tech investments

China announced formal measures to curb outbound investment as the government seeks to establish firmer control over corporations whose international shopping spree has rattled China’s currency and foreign-exchange reserves. Chinese officials have been cracking down on what they call “irrational” overseas investment since the end of 2016, tightening controls on capital leaving China and scrutinizing some of the country’s most aggressive deal makers, but the measures Friday marked the first time the cabinet has published such controls in the form of official ...