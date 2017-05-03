China denies having plans of mediating between India, Pakistan over Kashmir

Beijing had 'vested interests' in the mediation process, reported the media earlier

Beijing had 'vested interests' in the mediation process, reported the media earlier

on Wednesday denied that it has plans of mediating between and to resolve the Kashmir issue due to its in the China- Economic Corridor, saying the $50 billion project has not affected its stand that the vexed issue should be settled bilaterally.



China's clarification came a day after an article in the Global Times said that now has a "vested interest" in mediating between and to resolve the Kashmir issue because of its hefty investment in the China- Economic Corridor (CPEC) that passes through PoK.



"China's position on the issue of Kashmir is clear and consistent. It is an issue left over from history between and Pakistan, and shall be properly addressed by and through consultation and negotiation," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told PTI.



He also said that will play a "constructive role" for the improvement of relations between and



"The building of China- Economic Corridor (CPEC) does not affect China's position on this issue," he said in a written response to a question about the article in the state- run Global Times, a ruling Communist Party of publication.



"We sincerely hope that and will properly handle differences by increasing communication and dialogue, and jointly uphold regional peace and stability. is willing to make constructive efforts for the improvement of relations," Geng said.



The article yesterday sparked concerns about a shift in China's stand on the Kashmir issue as is averse to any third-party mediation.



The article had also sought to justify Chinese intervention in bilateral disputes on the grounds of protecting heavy being made by under its Silk Road initiative, which is officially called the 'One Belt and One Road' project.



The article had said cannot turn a "deaf ear" to protect heavy by its firms in the and the Silk Road projects by continuing with its policy of non- interference.



"Given the massive investment that has made in countries along the One Belt, One Road, now has a vested interest in helping resolve regional conflicts including the dispute over Kashmir between and Pakistan," it had said.



This was perhaps the first time that the Chinese official media floated Beijing's interest in playing a mediatory role to resolve the Kashmir issue.

Press Trust of India