China doubts about Pakistan's ability to repay its debts: Chinese media

Pak's fiscal deficit surged to 2.4% of GDP in first half of fiscal year 16-17, highest in 4 years

must ensure that the rising fiscal deficit in does not "snowball" into a major financial crisis as it has invested heavily in the country, specially in the $46 billion project, official Chinese media said today.



"While Pakistan's fast growing economy has made it a darling for foreign investment, the surge in the country's fiscal deficit and public debts has increasingly become a source of concern for investors and has led to doubts about its capability to repay its debts," an article in the state-run Global Times said.



The under the alone amounted to $51 billion, the article said.



"Given the massive investment that has made in the country as part of the China- Economic Corridor (CPEC), has a vested interest to ensure that the rising fiscal deficit in not snowball into a major financial crisis," it said.



" should work closely with to make sure that the projects it has invested in can generate tangible growth in Pakistan's real economy, help the country properly manage its deficit level and put it on a sustainable growth path," it said.



Write-ups critical of are rare in Chinese media, considering the all weather close relationship between the two.



Citing Mongolia's experience where the fiscal deficit climbed to around 15 per cent of in 2016, making it hard for to repay foreign debts, the article said "the worst-case scenario is the last thing would desire in Pakistan".



Citing media reports it said Pakistan's fiscal deficit surged to around 2.4 per cent of during the first half (July-December) of the fiscal year 2016-17, the highest in four years.



In 2014-15, the half-year deficit stood at 2.2 per cent and full-year deficit at 5.3 per cent.



The government hopes to keep the deficit below 3.8 per cent of the during the full 2016-17 year.



"A surge in the country's deficit would make it vulnerable to external shocks and would increase Pakistan's chances of a debt default. As a major creditor and the largest investor in Pakistan, has an obligation to safeguard its in and ensure it can recoup its loans," it said.



" needs to develop a plan to help properly manage its deficit and reduce an excessive build-up of debt. To do that, and should effectively implement the project, make it more inclusive and prevent inefficiency and corruption from undermining the project," the Global Times report said



"Meanwhile, may need to diversify its ways of financing the projects. Currently, many projects are financed by Chinese government concessional loans. It is unrealistic and unsustainable to pin all hopes on government loans from Such a lending model is likely to drive up the debt level of the recipient country and toss it into a vicious cycle of inflation and currency devaluation," it said.



"More importantly, a majority of the projects financed in are part of the $51 billion CPEC, a flagship project of China's One Belt, One Road initiative, which aligns the political, economic and strategic interests of both and cannot afford for these projects to fail financially," it said.

