China downplays UN report claiming CPEC may ignite 'geo-political' tensions

The report also claimed that CPEC might arouse separatist tendencies in Balochistan again

today played down a report that cautioned that the $50 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) could ignite "geo-political" tensions with India, saying it is an economic project and will not affect Beijing's stand on the issue.



In an exhaustive report on China's (BRI), the UN's Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) said, "the dispute over is also of concern, since the crossing of the in the region might create geo-political tension with India and ignite further political instability".



Asked for his comments on the report which also warned Beijing that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) could also fuel the separatist movement in Pakistan's Balochistan, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told a media briefing that the did not issue any specific report on the but on the BRI.



is the flagship project of the BRI.



"As for whether the passes through the controversial territory, I have said many times that the is an economic initiative and it will not affect our position on the issue," Lu said.



"I have seen the Indian media reporting on this but we have not read the full text," Lu said, adding that "all parties" who attended the just concluded 73rd session of in Bangkok spoke highly of the BRI and its role in promoting the development of Asia and the Pacific.



"They support in enhancing its alignment with the BRI so as to promote connectivity and coordination in policies, infrastructure building, exchanges in trade, finance and people to people and cultural exchanges," he said.



This shows the support of the community towards the BRI and the report issued by also gave a high evaluation for the positive role played by it and also expanded indeed how can play a positive role in this initiative, Lu said.



Besides cautioning about geo-political tensions due to the traversing through the disputed regions, the report also said the project may "ignite" further political instability besides fuelling the separatist movement in Pakistan's province.



The report prepared at the request of also cautioned that the instability in could cast a shadow over the viability of the on which India has already raised protests with and boycotted last week's BRI summit hosted by Beijing.



"Afghanistan's political instability could also limit the potential benefits of transit corridors to population centres near Kabul or Kandahar, as those routes traverse southern and eastern where the Taliban are most active," the report said.



According to the report, while the could serve as the "driver for trade and economic integration" between China, Pakistan, Iran, India, and the Central Asian states, it could also cause many problems within Pakistan and reignite separatist movement in the country due to opposition in

