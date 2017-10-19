China economy shows solid momentum as party meets

China’s economic looked set to accelerate for the first time in seven years this year, after hardly skipping a beat in the third quarter, but efforts to cut risks in property and debt are beginning to weigh on parts of the world’s second-largest

Beijing's push to consolidate and restructure its industrial sector have paid dividends as factory output beat expectations, while strong fiscal spending and sustained public investment helped boost domestic demand.

But concerns remain that much of the is debt-driven, with central bank governor on Thursday warning about household and corporate leverage.

A crackdown on rising financial risks and measures to cool he property market, which some expect to accelerate after the congress, has already started to bite. in new construction slowed and property sales dropped for the first time in more than two-and-half years in September.



In all, the was solid and expected to comfortably beat the government’s target of around 6.5 per cent for this year and 2016's rate of 6.7 per cent, which was a 26-year low.

“The data show that some deleveraging is continuing and government reforms are working but is still being supported at a reasonable rate,” said Kaori Yamato, senior economist at the Mizuho Research Institute in Tokyo.

The grew 6.8 per cent in the third quarter from a year earlier, in line with the estimate in a Reuters poll and down from 6.9 per cent in the second quarter, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

While the numbers met economist expectations, they raise questions about the more optimistic forecast flagged by the country’s central bank chief this week. Zhou on Sunday said gross domestic product (GDP) could grow seven per cent in the second half.

Analysts had penciled in a gradual slowdown due to an expected softening in property investment and construction as more cities try to cool surging housing prices, while a government campaign against riskier lending pushes up borrowing costs.

“Unequivocally, the property boom has peaked,” said Rosealea Yao, a property analyst at Gavekal Dragonomics. “Given how fast the sale numbers are declining, we expect no big rebound this time.”

China’s has surprised global financial markets and investors with robust so far this year, driven by a renaissance in long-ailing “smokestack” industries such as steel and strong demand from Europe and the United States.

At the same time, there are concerns about the state’s growing role in the economy: The acceleration in year-on-year state investment outstripped private investment in September.

Analysts and global economic bodies such as the Monetary Fund warn Beijing is still too reliant on debt-fuelled stimulus to meet fixed targets. Rating agencies estimate the overall debt burden at almost three times economic output.

On the sidelines of a key, twice-a-decade Communist Party Congress on Thursday, central bank governor Zhou said excessive optimism could lead to a “Minsky Moment”.

He was referring to a theory named after economist Hyman Minsky in which debt or currency pressures trigger a collapse in asset prices after long periods of

His comments come on the 30th anniversary of the Black Monday Wall Street crash.

“China’s high debt burden is an area where reform is most urgently needed but progress has been the slowest,” said Chi Lo, senior economist at BNP Paribas Asset Management.

“The rapid growing debt level is mainly due to misallocation of capital to benefit the state-owned enterprises at the expense of the private sector.”



Reuters