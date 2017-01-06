China extends tax waivers for oil, gas drilling equipment

China
is extending tax
waivers for importing key drilling and production equipment for both onshore and offshore oil
and gas development, the Ministry of Finance
said on Friday.
The ministry said Chinese manufacturers are unable to make the equipment, such as semi-submersible drilling platforms used for waters deeper than 1,000 feet and robots in waters deeper than 500 metres.
The waivers for both import tariffs and value-added tax
apply for the period between Jan 1, 2016, and the end of 2020, the ministry said on its official website.
Beijing
has been rolling out a string of policy documents for the 13th five-year plan (2016-2020) in recent weeks, meaning some of these polices are backdated to the start of 2016.
The ministry also announced in an earlier statement a tax
waiver for drilling equipment used in 20 onshore oil
and gas fields in western China
in order to boost oil
production.
The tax
waiver applies to oil
blocks and natural gas reserves in four regions including Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia, Tibet and Qinghai province, the ministry said.
For jointly developed onshore oilfields, China
also removed the value-added tax
for over 100 types of equipment, it said.
