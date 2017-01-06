China extends tax waivers for oil, gas drilling equipment

is extending waivers for importing key drilling and production equipment for both onshore and offshore and gas development, the Ministry of said on Friday.

The ministry said Chinese manufacturers are unable to make the equipment, such as semi-submersible drilling platforms used for waters deeper than 1,000 feet and robots in waters deeper than 500 metres.

The waivers for both import tariffs and value-added apply for the period between Jan 1, 2016, and the end of 2020, the ministry said on its official website.

has been rolling out a string of policy documents for the 13th five-year plan (2016-2020) in recent weeks, meaning some of these polices are backdated to the start of 2016.

The ministry also announced in an earlier statement a waiver for drilling equipment used in 20 onshore and gas fields in western in order to boost production.

The waiver applies to blocks and natural gas reserves in four regions including Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia, Tibet and Qinghai province, the ministry said.

For jointly developed onshore oilfields, also removed the value-added for over 100 types of equipment, it said.