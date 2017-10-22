China fears its top envoy in Pakistan might be killed, seeks more security

has asked to provide additional security for its long-serving in in the wake of to his life from an outlawed extremist separatist group, media reports said today.

The request was made in a letter written to the Ministry of Interior on October 19.

The letter, circulated in the local media, was written by the focal person for the multi-billion dollar China- Economic Corridor (CPEC) Ping Ying Fi who has also asked to immediately arrest a militant who wanted to "assassinate" Chinese ambassador in Yao Jing.

Ping said that Yao is facing to his life from a militant, Abdul Wali, who belongs to the banned East Turkestan Independent Movement, which largely operates from China's Xinjiang region, bordering It is suspected that Wali has entered from

asked to "enhance the protection" of the ambassador and other Chinese working in

It has also asked to "arrest the terrorist and hand over to us (China) as soon as possible".

The security of Chinese officials in is a major issue and army has been tasked to provide security to the Chinese working on various projects, including the CPEC.

Pakistan's Interior Ministry and the Chinese embassy have declined to comment on the letter.

The CPEC, which traverse through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), will connect Xinjiang with Pakistan's seaport Gwadar through a network of rail, road and pipeline.