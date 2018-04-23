China fund managers slash valuation of ZTE Corp after US sanction

Chinese funds have slashed valuations of Corp after the banned from selling components to the telecoms equipment maker for seven years, a move said threatened its very survival.

The US action last week was sparked by ZTE's violation of an agreement reached after it was caught illegally shipping to Iran. are estimated to provide 25-30 percent of the components used in ZTE's equipment.

Chinese managers cut the value of the stock in their portfolios by 20-30 per cent in a spate of announcements over the weekend, a blow to that suspended trading in its mainland and on April 17.

Around 40 Chinese mutual funds have adjusted the valuation of in their portfolios since it suspended trading. In the latest batch, five fund managers revalued the stock on Saturday.

and cut their valuation of ZTE's mainland to 25.05 yuan, 20 percent lower than its last trading price. JT Asset Management - the most pessimistic - slashed the valuation to around 30 percent below ZTE's last close of 31.31 yuan ($4.98).

Several funds with exposure to ZTE's shares, including and Harvest Fund, cut valuations to about 20 percent below the last trading price of HK$25.60 ($3.26).

ZTE, which had a market capitalisation of about $20 billion before trading in its was suspended, did not respond to a request for comment on Monday.

The valuation adjustment by mutual funds could be just preliminary, as the real impact of the US sanctions needs to be assessed continuously as the incident unfolds, said Reagan Li, investment manager at private fund house Shanghai V-Invest.

On Sunday, said it was "making active communications with relevant parties and seeking a solution to the US export denial order". Earlier, the US Commerce Department said it would allow to submit more evidence related to the matter.

The threat to ZTE's business has triggered a broad sell-off in technology as investors fear the sector could suffer from the fallout, or that other firms could be targeted by the amid escalating trade tensions.

in display maker BOE Technology slumped as much as 6 percent on Monday, even after the firm said it had not received any official information regarding U.S. sanctions in response to rumours in the market that it would be targeted.

The CSI Information Technology index of Shanghai- and Shenzhen-listed fell 2 percent.

"Investors are asking: who will be next on the list?" fund manager Li said.