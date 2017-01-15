China gives two ships to Pakistan for security on sea

Two Chinese-manufactured ships have been handed over to Pakistan in Gwadar Port.
The ships were received in a formal ceremony at the port by Commander of the Pakistan Fleet Vice Admiral Arifullah Hussaini.
They have been named PNS (Pakistan Navy Ship) Hingol and PNS Basol and will be deployed for the security of the port, reports the Dawn.
Director General of the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency Rear Admiral Jamil Akhter, Commander West, Commodore Mohammad Waris and top naval and civilian officials were also present during the handing over ceremony on Saturday.
The Chinese government will provide two more ships namely PNS Dasht and PNS Zhob after they are constructed.
China is extending help and cooperation to Pakistan for security along the land and sea routes of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
Pakistan has already raised a new division of the army to ensure security along the CPEC route and in and around the Gwadar port.
The security of Gwadar city has been handed over to the army.
