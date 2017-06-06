China in touch with Russia over its unchanged stance on India's NSG bid

China made clear that its position on India's NSG bid remains "unchanged"

on Tuesday said that it is in touch with over India's entry into the (NSG), but made it clear that its position on the issue remains "unchanged."



spokesperson Hua Chunying's comments came a day after Minister said that is engaging with and making efforts to convince on the issue.



" and other member including maintained close communication and we also maintain that we should act in accordance with the principles of the NSG," Hua told media.



The application for accession by countries is a multi-lateral question and should be addressed on the basis of consensus of the members, Hua said when asked for reaction to Swaraj's comments.



"We have stressed our position many times on this issue. Our position remains unchanged," Hua said, reiterating China's two step approach, first to reach a non-discriminatory resolution that applies to all countries and then to discuss the application to countries.



She said that at the plenary session this month in Bern, wishes to conduct "constructive discussion".



Swaraj yesterday said, has always engaged with and "we are doing it for as well. And (it is being done) not only by us, but even nations friendly to us as well as enjoying good relations with China, who feel that should get an membership."



Giving Russia's example, she said feels that should be a part of the and UN Security Council.



"So we feel, since and share good relations, it should talk to We are not asking them to put pressure on China, but use its good offices. Our effort is to convince on the issue and also involve nations friendly with both the countries," the minister added.



Pakistan too has applied for the membership after India's application following which came up with the two step approach blocking India's entry.



On the concerns expressed by Swaraj on China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in which USD 50 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a part, Hua said, "we also stressed many times that the Kashmir issue is one left behind by history between and Pakistan and should be addressed properly through negotiation."



"The CPEC is an economic corridor and not targeted at any third party and has nothing to do with any territorial dispute. It will not affect China's position on Kashmir," she added.



