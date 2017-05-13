China, India signal auto policy shifts: IEA to review oil demand outlook

The Energy Agency (IEA) will review its electric vehicle (EV) use and oil demand forecasts after and recently signalled new policies in favour of electric cars and vehicles using other alternatives to

In its current policies environment, last updated in November 2016, the expects vehicle demand for oil to rise until 2040.

But after the world's two fastest growing oil markets, and India, indicated they are likely to take radical turns away from gasoline, the says it will need to review its forecasts.

"We will therefore revisit our analysis of future EV market penetration on the basis of these new announcements for the next World Energy Outlook 2017, to be released on 14 November, an spokesman told Reuters.

In its "road map", released in April, said it wants alternative fuel vehicles to account for at least one-fifth of a projected 35 million annual vehicle sales by 2025.

is considering even more radical action, with an influential government think-tank drafting a report in support of electrifying all vehicles in the country by 2032, according to government and industry sources.

"There has been further policy momentum in support of electric cars, in particular from and India," the said.

The says that and currently consume 11 per cent and 2 per cent of global demand respectively.

"The choices made by and are obviously most relevant for the possible future peak in passenger car oil demand," the said.