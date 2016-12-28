China invites foreign investors into space effort

China
is looking to draw private investors, including those from outside the country, into its aerospace program
to supplement funding from the government for commercial satellite launches.
Investment is welcome for commercial rocket
development, satellite research, manufacturing and for applying aerospace technologies to public welfare, Wu Yanhua, vice minister of China
National Space Administration, said at a press briefing in Beijing on Tuesday. Wu said China
intends to be among the world’s top three aerospace powers by 2030.
“After six decades of development, government investment alone is not enough to let China’s aerospace program
to advance technological progress and benefit the economy and society,” Wu said. There are now fewer restrictions for non-state investors, including foreign capital, to invest in China’s aerospace research, manufacturing and services, Wu said.
