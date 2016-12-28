TRENDING ON BS
China invites foreign investors into space effort

Investment is welcome for commercial rocket development, satellite research, manufacturing

Bloomberg 

China is looking to draw private investors, including those from outside the country, into its aerospace program to supplement funding from the government for commercial satellite launches.

Investment is welcome for commercial rocket development, satellite research, manufacturing and for applying aerospace technologies to public welfare, Wu Yanhua, vice minister of China National Space Administration, said at a press briefing in Beijing on Tuesday. Wu said China intends to be among the world’s top three aerospace powers by 2030.

“After six decades of development, government investment alone is not enough to let China’s aerospace program to advance technological progress and benefit the economy and society,” Wu said. There are now fewer restrictions for non-state investors, including foreign capital, to invest in China’s aerospace research, manufacturing and services, Wu said.


