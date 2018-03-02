China is raising up to $31.5 billion to fuel chip vision

China’s government aims to raise as much as 200 billion yuan ($31.5 billion) to invest in homegrown chip companies and accelerate its ambition of building a world-class semiconductor industry, people familiar with the matter said. The state-backed China Integrated is in talks with government agencies and corporations to raise at least 150 billion yuan for its second fund vehicle but is angling for up to 200 billion yuan, the people said, asking not to be identified talking about a plan that hasn’t been publicised. It intends to begin deploying capital in the second half of the year, they added. The firm will again invest in a wide range of sectors from processor design and manufacturing to chip testing and packaging, potentially benefiting industry leaders from telecoms gear makers Huawei Technologies and ZTE to major players such as the The first fund —about 140 billion yuan — had gone toward more than 20 listed companies, including and contract chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International, the people said. Smaller chip players gained in the afternoon. Integrated circuit manufacturer Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology climbed as much as 6.2 per cent in afternoon trading in Shanghai, while chip packager China Wafer Level CSP gained almost 5 per cent.

China’s trying to reduce a reliance on some $200 billion of annual semiconductor imports, which it fears undermines national security and hampers the development of a thriving technology sector. The country envisions spending about $150 billion over 10 years to achieve a leading position in design and manufacturing, an ambitious plan that U. S. executives and officials have warned could harm American interests.