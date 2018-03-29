JUST IN
China issues guidelines on transfer of IP rights to foreign investors

The state council, or cabinet, will review proposed IP transfers that may affect national security and semiconductor, software and agriculture-related IP transfers, it said

China's state council issued guidelines on Thursday on the transfer of intellectual property rights to foreign investors.

The state council, or cabinet, will review proposed IP transfers that may affect national security and semiconductor, software and agriculture-related IP transfers, it said in a statement on its website.
