China issues guidelines on transfer of IP rights to foreign investors

-
ALSO READPatently misleading: India's IP regime not as poor as made out to be We expect India to improve rank in intellectual property index: Kilbride Long way to go: Despite progress, India ranks 44 out of 50 in US' IP index India improves IP index score to 44 but still among bottom 10 nations US launches WTO challenge against China over intellectual property breaches
-
China's state council issued guidelines on Thursday on the transfer of intellectual property rights to foreign investors.
The state council, or cabinet, will review proposed IP transfers that may affect national security and semiconductor, software and agriculture-related IP transfers, it said in a statement on its website.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU