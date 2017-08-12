China landslide: 700 evacuated from Hunan Province, no casualties reported

More than 700 residents of a central village were evacuated today as a was breached due to and



Heavy rain has lashed parts of Hunan Province since yesterday.



At a village in Yueyang County, rain-triggered clogged the floodway of a dam, causing a surge of water in the and collapsing of the wall, the local government said.Dozens of houses were flooded, but there were no as all villagers were evacuated in time, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.Across the province, trapped hundreds in the county of Pingjiang and the city of Jishou. occurred in Luxi County.Water at a section of the has surged nearly seven metres in the past 24 hours.The Hunan provincial weather forecast bureau said heavy rain will continue today.