The of (CPC) on Sunday proposed to remove presidential term limits from the Constitution, potentially allowing to continue in power after his second term, which ends in 2023. The Central Committee proposed removing the clause that the and Vice- “shall serve no more than two consecutive terms” from the country’s Constitution, state-run reported on Sunday. The removal of the term limit, which was expected to be endorsed by the Plenum of the party to be held tomorrow was expected to give 64-year-old Xi, regarded as the most in modern China, a limitless tenure. Xi, who is also of the and military, began his second five-year tenure last year, following a national of the A seven-man leadership committee unveiled last year included no potential successor, raising the prospect that Xi intends to govern beyond his second term. Since then, all organs of the party have declared him as the of the party setting aside the principle of collective party leadership that was followed in the last three decades. Xi was elected as the of the Party and in 2013 and later took over as of the military. In 2016, the officially gave him the title of “core” leader. The once-in-five-years of the last year approved Xi’s ideology to be written into its Constitution - an honour that had been reserved only to modern China's founder and his successor The thoughts of two of Xi's predecessors, and Hu Jintao, were mentioned in the Constitution but not their names.

Any attempt to challenge Xi or his thinking would be seen as defiance against the party. Minutes after the announcement today, Xinhua reported that the party proposed to write Xi’s political theory – Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era – into the constitution. It also planned to list the new super anti-graft body, the National Supervisory Commission, as a new state agency in the constitution. The Central Committee also proposed to add core socialist values into China's Constitution.