TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Venezuela reopens borders with Colombia, Brazil
Business Standard

China muscle-flexing: Mongolia says no more Dalai Lama visits

Beijing accuses Dalai Lama of seeking to split Tibet from China

AP/PTI  |  Ulaanbaatar 

Dalai Lama, IIT
Dalai Lama (Photo: PTI)

Mongolia's foreign minister says Dalai Lama will no longer be allowed to visit his country after a visit by the exiled Tibetan spiritual leader prompted protests from China and suspension of talks on a major loan.

China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that it "attached importance" to the Mongolian diplomat's statement and hoped the country would "honor the commitment" it has made on the issue.

On Tuesday, the Mongolian newspaper Unuudur carried remarks by Foreign Minister Tsend Munkh-Orgil that Dalai Lama would not be allowed to visit Mongolia even on religious grounds.

Beijing accuses Dalai Lama of seeking to split Tibet from China.

Mongolia's economy is heavily dependent on China. The countries are discussing a possible $4.2 billion loan by Beijing to deal with a recession.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

China muscle-flexing: Mongolia says no more Dalai Lama visits

Beijing accuses Dalai Lama of seeking to split Tibet from China

Beijing accuses Dalai Lama of seeking to split Tibet from China
Mongolia's foreign minister says Dalai Lama will no longer be allowed to visit his country after a visit by the exiled Tibetan spiritual leader prompted protests from China and suspension of talks on a major loan.

China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that it "attached importance" to the Mongolian diplomat's statement and hoped the country would "honor the commitment" it has made on the issue.

On Tuesday, the Mongolian newspaper Unuudur carried remarks by Foreign Minister Tsend Munkh-Orgil that Dalai Lama would not be allowed to visit Mongolia even on religious grounds.

Beijing accuses Dalai Lama of seeking to split Tibet from China.

Mongolia's economy is heavily dependent on China. The countries are discussing a possible $4.2 billion loan by Beijing to deal with a recession.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

China muscle-flexing: Mongolia says no more Dalai Lama visits

Beijing accuses Dalai Lama of seeking to split Tibet from China

Mongolia's foreign minister says Dalai Lama will no longer be allowed to visit his country after a visit by the exiled Tibetan spiritual leader prompted protests from China and suspension of talks on a major loan.

China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that it "attached importance" to the Mongolian diplomat's statement and hoped the country would "honor the commitment" it has made on the issue.

On Tuesday, the Mongolian newspaper Unuudur carried remarks by Foreign Minister Tsend Munkh-Orgil that Dalai Lama would not be allowed to visit Mongolia even on religious grounds.

Beijing accuses Dalai Lama of seeking to split Tibet from China.

Mongolia's economy is heavily dependent on China. The countries are discussing a possible $4.2 billion loan by Beijing to deal with a recession.

image
Business Standard
177 22