TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Brazil's Michel Temer to pursue tax reform in 2017
Business Standard

China, Nepal to conduct first ever joint military drill early 2017

The new development is seen as China's growing interest in the Himalayan republic

Press Trust of India  |  Kathmandu/Beijing 

Photo credit: Wikipedia
Photo credit: Wikipedia

Nepal and China will hold their first ever joint military exercise early 2017.

Chinese Defence Ministry Spokesperson Yang Yujun said China and Nepal had been in "initial communication" on the military exercise, and that the details would be released in due course of time.

Although Nepal has been holding joint military exercises with other countries, including India and the United States, this is the first time Nepali military would be holding such an exercise with China.

According to reports, the military drill will be held in February next year and will focus on training Nepali soldiers in dealing with hostage scenarios involving international terror groups, My Republica reported.

The new development is seen as China's growing interest in the Himalayan republic since the deterioration of relations between Nepal and India due to the border blockade last year, the daily said.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

China, Nepal to conduct first ever joint military drill early 2017

The new development is seen as China's growing interest in the Himalayan republic

The new development is seen as China's growing interest in the Himalayan republic
Nepal and China will hold their first ever joint military exercise early 2017.

Chinese Defence Ministry Spokesperson Yang Yujun said China and Nepal had been in "initial communication" on the military exercise, and that the details would be released in due course of time.

Although Nepal has been holding joint military exercises with other countries, including India and the United States, this is the first time Nepali military would be holding such an exercise with China.

According to reports, the military drill will be held in February next year and will focus on training Nepali soldiers in dealing with hostage scenarios involving international terror groups, My Republica reported.

The new development is seen as China's growing interest in the Himalayan republic since the deterioration of relations between Nepal and India due to the border blockade last year, the daily said.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

China, Nepal to conduct first ever joint military drill early 2017

The new development is seen as China's growing interest in the Himalayan republic

Nepal and China will hold their first ever joint military exercise early 2017.

Chinese Defence Ministry Spokesperson Yang Yujun said China and Nepal had been in "initial communication" on the military exercise, and that the details would be released in due course of time.

Although Nepal has been holding joint military exercises with other countries, including India and the United States, this is the first time Nepali military would be holding such an exercise with China.

According to reports, the military drill will be held in February next year and will focus on training Nepali soldiers in dealing with hostage scenarios involving international terror groups, My Republica reported.

The new development is seen as China's growing interest in the Himalayan republic since the deterioration of relations between Nepal and India due to the border blockade last year, the daily said.

image
Business Standard
177 22