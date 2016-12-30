China, Nepal to conduct first ever joint military drill early 2017

Nepal and China will hold their first ever early 2017.

Chinese Defence Ministry Spokesperson Yang Yujun said China and Nepal had been in "initial communication" on the military exercise, and that the details would be released in due course of time.

Although Nepal has been holding joint military exercises with other countries, including India and the United States, this is the first time Nepali military would be holding such an exercise with China.

According to reports, the will be held in February next year and will focus on training Nepali soldiers in dealing with hostage scenarios involving international terror groups, My Republica reported.

The new development is seen as China's growing interest in the Himalayan republic since the deterioration of relations between Nepal and India due to the border blockade last year, the daily said.