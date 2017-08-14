China-Pak friendship stronger than steel, sweeter than honey: Wang Yang

Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang, the "special guest" at Pakistan's Independence Day celebration, said today the two countries have always stood by each other and their friendship was "stronger than steel".



Wang, a member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of China's ruling Communist Party, is among the country's top leaders. He arrived in yesterday on a two-day visit.



Addressing the Independence Day ceremony in Islamabad, he said stands with in its efforts to achieve progress and development." and have always stood by each other in difficult times and their friendship will stand the test of time and grow with coming generations," he said, with President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi by his side."Our friendship is stronger than steel [and] sweeter than honey," he said.Wang is accompanying a high-level Chinese delegation and expected to sign a few bilateral agreements. He is also expected to inaugurate projects related to the USD 50 billion China- Economic Corridor - a part of the One Belt, One Road (OBOR) initiative which passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.Wang said is an important partner in the OBOR initiative and wants to strengthen its multi-dimensional strategic cooperation withHe said would support Pakistan's efforts to pursue the fight against terrorism as per its national interest.

