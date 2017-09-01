China passes safety law for operators of nuclear power plants

China, which has the largest number of power plants, on Friday passed a safety law to ensure the safe use of energy.



The legislation was adopted after a third reading at the bi-monthly session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, the top legislative body.



The new law clarified China's rational, coordinated and balanced safety outlook and its commitment to fulfilling obligations under binding treaties, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.should carry out exchanges and cooperation in safety to prevent and deal with the threat of terrorism, the law said.Under the new law, the government is required to set up an inter-agency coordination mechanism for safety and a national committee in charge of emergency response to accidents.The law also introduced a set of protocols for facility based on their full responsibility for safety. The law will go into effect January 1, 2018.currently has 23 power generating units in operation and 27 under construction, about one-third of the world's unfinished units.