China plans to target American firms if Trump imposes tariffs on China

Chinese officials have warned that they will retaliate against American if President Trump imposes on China, an American business group said on Tuesday, with airplanes and among the likely targets. The warning, issued by the American Chamber of Commerce in China, came just hours before Trump was expected to address the issue during his State of the Union address. The is investigating whether it should impose a series of trade actions against China, in areas like technology and intellectual property theft as well as in traditional areas of trade disputes like steel and aluminum. In December, Trump included economic challenges posed by as part of his national security blueprint, vowing that he would pressure China, the world’s second-largest economy, on trade. Chinese officials have told American business representatives that they are prepared to push back, said William Zarit, the chairman of the “I have been told by certain officials that yes, definitely, there will be retaliation,” he said at a briefing in Beijing, to announce the findings of the group’s 2018 business climate survey. “What we have urged our interlocutors is that if there is some kind of tariffs, and if the Chinese do want to retaliate, that they do so maturely and with precision, so as not to adversely affect their own economy,” he said.

The relationship between President Trump and President of got a promising start last year at Mar-a-Lago, but this year ties between the world’s two largest economies could be rocky. Of particular concern are trade disputes and a longstanding argument over how to handle a nuclear-armed Last week, the unveiled on imports of solar panels and washing machines — industries dominated by Chinese and South Korean businesses.