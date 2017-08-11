China probes top social media platforms over obscene and extremist content

China's largest platforms - Weibo, and Baidu Tieba, are under for alleged violations of laws, the country's watchdog announced on Friday.

The Office for Administration said the three platforms had failed to monitor content on their sites, reports the BBC.

It said people had been using the platforms to spread terrorism-related material, rumours and obscenities.

The breaches "jeopardised national security", the administration said.

Weibo, and are among the most powerful platforms in the world, each attracting hundreds of millions of users in

Last month 60 popular celebrity gossip sites were closed overnight for corrupting "core socialist values", and a new regulation released in May requires all online news portals to be managed by Communist Party sanctioned editorial staff, according to the Administration.

The authorities in heavily censor the internet, routinely blocking content or search terms and removing posts they consider sensitive, the BBC reported.

They also block foreign sites and apps, including Facebook, and

Search engines like are blocked, and access to many foreign media outlets is restricted too.