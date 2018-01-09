China punishes 159,000 officials in anti-corruption drive in 2017

has punished more than 159,000 people in 2017 for and violating the Party's code of conduct.

The accused were involved in 122,100 cases out of which 48,700 cases pertained to poverty alleviation work, reports CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI).

More than 61,000 officials were punished for infringing the Party's eight-point frugality code from January to November last year.

A recent public opinion poll in showed that more than 93.9 percent of its people are satisfied with the Party's anti-graft work.

Starting of 2017, more than 1,300 fugitives returned to including 347 Party members and State functionaries and also 14 others who are on the list of 100 "red notice" suspects.

In the anti- process around 980 million Yuan ($151 million) of illegal money has been recovered.