China re-elects Xi Jinping President after scrapping term limit

Chinese President has been "re-elected" for a second five-year tenure on Saturday by China's rubber stamp parliament, the National People's Congress, days after scrapping two-term rule for the President paving the way for his lifelong tenure.

He has also been elected as the head of the powerful Central Military Commission, the overall high command of the

On March 11, over 2,900 deputies of the NPC have voted for the constitutional amendment for removing the two-term limit for President and proposed by the ruling (CPC).

Originally Xi is set to retire by 2023 as head of the CPC, the military and Presidency following a two-term limit followed by his predecessors. He became President in 2013.

The two-term limit was adopted by the party after Mao's death to ensure collective leadership to avert mistakes like the dreaded cultural revolution in which millions were killed.

Later on Saturday, the NPC is expected to elect Xi's close as and unveil a new government under Xi.

Wang is the most feared official in China as he carried out the anti-corruption campaign for the past five years initiated by Xi in which over 1.5 million officials including over 100 ministers and top generals were punished making it the biggest such crackdown in China's recent history.

Except Li Keqiang, all top posts including the entire cabinet besides Governor of the Central Bank will be new set of officials.

From India's perspective for the new line-up of officials, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi was widely expected to be elevated to be State Councillor which makes him the top diplomat of the country.

The elevation will entail him to become China's Special Representative for India-China boundary talks. The post is currently held by Yang Jiechi who has been elevated to the politburo, the top policy body of the ruling Communist Party of China, (CPC).

The line-up of the new government will be announced on Saturday, the Morning Post reported.